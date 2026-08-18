Al-Qasas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧
Bladzijde 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
Hij zei: "Voorwaar, ik wens dat jij met een van deze dochters van mij trouwt, op voorwaarde dat jij ach tjaar bij mij in dienst komt. Maar als jij er tien vervult, dan is dat aan jou. Ik wil het jou niet moeilijk maken, jij zult bevinden dat ik, als Allah het wil, tot de oprechten behoor."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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