Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
Bladzijde 388 · Juz 20
فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
Toen gaf hij hun vee voor hen te drinken. Toen trok hij zich terug in de schaduw, en zei: "Mijn Heer, ik heb behoefte aan het goede dat U tot mij neerzendt."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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