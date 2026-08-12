Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
Dan berkatalah Yusuf kepada orang yang ia percaya akan terselamat di antara mereka berdua: "Sebutkanlah perihalku kepada tuanmu". (Setelah orang itu dibebaskan dari penjara) maka ia dilupakan oleh syaitan untuk menyebutkan (hal Yusuf) kepada tuannya. Dengan sebab itu tinggalah Yusuf dalam penjara beberapa tahun.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspicion that he would be crucified would not intensify, he said,
اذْكُرْنِى عِندَ رَبِّكَ
(Mention me to your King.) asking him to mention his story to the…
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici…