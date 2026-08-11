Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
Yusuf (merayu kehadrat Allah Taala dengan) berkata: "Wahai Tuhanku! Aku lebih suka kepada penjara dari apa yang perempuan-perempuan itu ajak aku kepadanya. Dan jika Engkau tidak menjauhkan daripadaku tipu daya mereka, mungkin aku akan cenderung kepada mereka, dan aku menjadi dari orang-orang yang tidak mengamalkan ilmunya".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…