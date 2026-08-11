Yusuf 12:30 ۞ وقال نسوة في المدينة امرات العزيز تراود فتاها عن نفسه قد شغفها حبا انا لنراها في ضلال مبين ٣٠
۞ وَقَالَ
نِسۡوَةٞ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
تُرَٰوِدُ
فَتَىٰهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۖ
قَدۡ
شَغَفَهَا
حُبًّاۖ
إِنَّا
لَنَرَىٰهَا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٠
Dan (sesudah itu) perempuan-perempuan di bandar Mesir (mencaci hal Zulaikha dengan) berkata: Isteri Al-Aziz itu memujuk hambanya (Yusuf) berkehendakkan dirinya, sesungguhnya cintanya (kepada Yusuf) itu sudahlah meresap ke dalam lipatan hatinya; sesungguhnya kami memandangnya berada dalam kesesatan yang nyata."
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…