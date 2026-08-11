Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
Dan perempuan yang Yusuf tinggal di rumahnya, bersungguh-sungguh memujuk Yusuf berkehendakkan dirinya; dan perempuan itupun menutup pintu-pintu serta berkata: "Marilah ke mari, aku bersedia untukmu". Yusuf menjawab: "Aku berlindung kepada Allah (dari perbuatan yang keji itu); sesungguhnya Tuhanku telah memuliharaku dengan sebaik-baiknya; sesungguhnya orang-orang yang zalim tidak akan berjaya".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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