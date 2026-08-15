Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢
Halaman 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
(Sekembalinya), Nabi Musa berkata: "Wahai Harun, apakah maniknya yang menghalangmu ketika engkau melihat mereka sesat,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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