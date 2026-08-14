Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١

Halaman 314 · Juz 16

قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
Firaun bertanya lagi: "Jika demikian, bagaimana pula keadaan kaum-kaum yang telah lalu?"
Teruskan Membaca

Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders