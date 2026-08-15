Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Halaman 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
Dan demikianlah Kami telah menurunkan Al-Quran sebagai bacaan dalam bahasa Arab, dan kami telah terangkan di dalamnya berbagai-bagai amaran supaya mereka (umat manusia seluruhnya) bertaqwa, atau mereka mendapat daripadanya sesuatu peringatan dari faedah mereka.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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