Al-An'aam 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
Katakanlah: "Allah jualah yang menyelamatkan kamu dari bencana itu dan dari segala jenis kesusahan; dalam pada itu, kamu (masih) mempersekutukan (Allah dengan sesuatu yang lain)".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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