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20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣

٧٣

In verità noi crediamo nel nostro Signore, ché ci perdoni i nostri peccati e la magia che ci hai imposto. Allah è migliore e duraturo».
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