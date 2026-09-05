Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
Pagina 9 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
E quando dicemmo: «Entrate in questa città e rifocillatevi dove volete a vostro piacimento; ma entrate dalla porta inchinandovi e dicendo “perdono”. Noi perdoneremo i vostri peccati ed aumenteremo coloro che avranno operato il bene».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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