Al-Baqarah 2:59 فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
Pagina 9 · Juz 1
فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
Ma gli empi cambiarono la parola 1 che era stata data loro. E facemmo scendere dal cielo un castigo sugli empi, per castigare la loro perversione.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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