Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
Pagina 8 · Juz 1
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
E vi coprimmo con l’ombra di una nuvola, e facemmo scendere su di voi la manna e le quaglie: «Mangiate queste delizie di cui vi abbiamo provvisti!». Non è a Noi che fecero torto, bensì a loro stessi.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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