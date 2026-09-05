Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
Pagina 8 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
E quando diceste: «O Mosè, noi non ti crederemo finché non avremo visto Allah in maniera evidente». E la folgore vi colpì mentre stavate guardando.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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