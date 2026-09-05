Al-Baqarah 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
Pagina 8 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
E quando Mosè disse al suo popolo: «O popol mio, invero vi siete fatti un grande torto prendendovi il Vitello. Pentitevi al vostro Creatore e datevi la morte 1 : questa è la cosa migliore, di fronte al vostro Creatore». Poi Allah accolse il vostro [pentimento]. In verità Egli accoglie sempre [il pentimento], è il Misericordioso.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance
This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting on Allah's statement;
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَى لِقَوْمِهِ يَـقَوْمِ إِنَّكُمْ ظَلَمْتُمْ أَنفُسَكُمْ بِاتِّخَاذِكُمُ الْعِجْلَ
(And (remember) when Musa sai…
The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance
This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting…