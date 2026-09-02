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Al-Baqarah 2:23 وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣

Pagina 4 · Juz 1

وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
E se avete qualche dubbio in merito a quello che abbiamo fatto scendere sul Nostro Servo 1 , portate allora una Sura simile a questa 2 e chiamate altri testimoni all’infuori di Allah, se siete veritieri.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True

Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,

وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا

(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are

The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True

Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc

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