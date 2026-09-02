Al-Baqarah 2:22 الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
Pagina 4 · Juz 1
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
[Egli è] Colui che della terra ha fatto un letto e del cielo un edificiò, e che dal cielo fa scendere l’acqua con la quale produce i frutti che sono il vostro cibo. Non attribuite consimili ad Allah ora che sapete.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah
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