Al-Baqarah 2:21 يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
Pagina 4 · Juz 1
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
O uomini, adorate 1 il vostro Signore Che ha creato voi e quelli che vi hanno preceduto, cosicché possiate essere timorati.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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