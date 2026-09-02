Al-Baqarah 2:24 فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
Pagina 4 · Juz 1
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
Se non lo fate – e non lo farete – temete il Fuoco 1 , il cui combustibile sono gli uomini e le pietre, che è stato preparato per i miscredenti.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا
(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are…
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc…