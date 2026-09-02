Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
Pagina 4 · Juz 1
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
[O come] una nuvola di pioggia nel cielo, gonfia di tenebre, di tuoni e di fulmini: mettono le loro dita nelle orecchie temendo la morte a causa dei fulmini 1 . E Allah accerchia i miscredenti.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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