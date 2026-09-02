Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧
Pagina 4 · Juz 1
مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
Assomigliano a chi accende un fuoco; poi, quando il fuoco ha illuminato i suoi dintorni, Allah sottrae loro la luce e li abbandona nelle tenebre in cui non vedono nulla 1 .
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Example of the Hypocrites
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