Al-Baqarah 2:18 صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨
Pagina 4 · Juz 1
صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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