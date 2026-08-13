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Yusuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨

12:88
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُوْا
عَلَیْهِ
قَالُوْا
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الْعَزِیْزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَاَهْلَنَا
الضُّرُّ
وَجِئْنَا
بِبِضَاعَةٍ
مُّزْجٰىةٍ
فَاَوْفِ
لَنَا
الْكَیْلَ
وَتَصَدَّقْ
عَلَیْنَا ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
یَجْزِی
الْمُتَصَدِّقِیْنَ
۟
Maka ketika mereka masuk ke (tempat) Yusuf, mereka berkata, "Wahai Al-Aziz! Kami dan keluarga kami telah ditimpa kesengsaraan dan kami datang membawa barang-barang yang tidak berharga, maka penuhilah jatah (gandum) untuk kami, dan bersedekahlah kepada kami. Sesungguhnya Allah memberi balasan kepada orang yang bersedekah."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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