Yusuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُوْا
عَلَیْهِ
قَالُوْا
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الْعَزِیْزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَاَهْلَنَا
الضُّرُّ
وَجِئْنَا
بِبِضَاعَةٍ
مُّزْجٰىةٍ
فَاَوْفِ
لَنَا
الْكَیْلَ
وَتَصَدَّقْ
عَلَیْنَا ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
یَجْزِی
الْمُتَصَدِّقِیْنَ
۟
Maka ketika mereka masuk ke (tempat) Yusuf, mereka berkata, "Wahai Al-Aziz! Kami dan keluarga kami telah ditimpa kesengsaraan dan kami datang membawa barang-barang yang tidak berharga, maka penuhilah jatah (gandum) untuk kami, dan bersedekahlah kepada kami. Sesungguhnya Allah memberi balasan kepada orang yang bersedekah."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered…
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu…