Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
قَالَ
اِنَّمَاۤ
اَشْكُوْا
بَثِّیْ
وَحُزْنِیْۤ
اِلَی
اللّٰهِ
وَاَعْلَمُ
مِنَ
اللّٰهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dia (Yakub) menjawab, "Hanya kepada Allah aku mengadukan kesusahan dan kesedihanku. Dan aku mengetahui dari Allah apa yang tidak kamu ketahui.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,
بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ
(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie…
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals…