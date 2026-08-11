Yusuf 12:48 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك سبع شداد ياكلن ما قدمتم لهن الا قليلا مما تحصنون ٤٨
ثُمَّ
یَاْتِیْ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
ذٰلِكَ
سَبْعٌ
شِدَادٌ
یَّاْكُلْنَ
مَا
قَدَّمْتُمْ
لَهُنَّ
اِلَّا
قَلِیْلًا
مِّمَّا
تُحْصِنُوْنَ
۟
Kemudian setelah itu akan datang tujuh (tahun) yang sangat sulit, yang menghabiskan apa yang kamu simpan untuk menghadapinya (tahun sulit), kecuali sedikit dari apa (bibit gandum) yang kamu simpan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Dream of the King of Egypt
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
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