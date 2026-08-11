Yusuf 12:31 فلما سمعت بمكرهن ارسلت اليهن واعتدت لهن متكا واتت كل واحدة منهن سكينا وقالت اخرج عليهن فلما راينه اكبرنه وقطعن ايديهن وقلن حاش لله ما هاذا بشرا ان هاذا الا ملك كريم ٣١
فَلَمَّا
سَمِعَتْ
بِمَكْرِهِنَّ
اَرْسَلَتْ
اِلَیْهِنَّ
وَاَعْتَدَتْ
لَهُنَّ
مُتَّكَاً
وَّاٰتَتْ
كُلَّ
وَاحِدَةٍ
مِّنْهُنَّ
سِكِّیْنًا
وَّقَالَتِ
اخْرُجْ
عَلَیْهِنَّ ۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَاَیْنَهٗۤ
اَكْبَرْنَهٗ
وَقَطَّعْنَ
اَیْدِیَهُنَّ
وَقُلْنَ
حَاشَ
لِلّٰهِ
مَا
هٰذَا
بَشَرًا ؕ
اِنْ
هٰذَاۤ
اِلَّا
مَلَكٌ
كَرِیْمٌ
۟
Maka ketika perempuan itu mendengar cercaan mereka, diundangnyalah perempuan-perempuan itu dan disediakannya tempat duduk bagi mereka, dan kepada masing-masing mereka diberikan sebilah pisau (untuk memotong jamuan), kemudian dia berkata (kepada Yusuf), "Keluarlah (tampakkanlah dirimu) kepada mereka." Ketika perempuan-perempuan itu melihatnya, mereka terpesona kepada (keelokan rupa)nya, dan mereka (tanpa sadar) melukai tangannya sendiri. Seraya berkata, "Mahasempurna Allah, ini bukanlah manusia. Ini benar-benar malaikat yang mulia."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…