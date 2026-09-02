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Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧

Halaman 3 · Juz 1

مَثَلُهُمْ
كَمَثَلِ
الَّذِی
اسْتَوْقَدَ
نَارًا ۚ
فَلَمَّاۤ
اَضَآءَتْ
مَا
حَوْلَهٗ
ذَهَبَ
اللّٰهُ
بِنُوْرِهِمْ
وَتَرَكَهُمْ
فِیْ
ظُلُمٰتٍ
لَّا
یُبْصِرُوْنَ
۟
Perumpamaan mereka seperti orang-orang yang menyalakan api, setelah menerangi sekelilingnya, Allah melenyapkan cahaya (yang menyinari) mereka dan membiarkan mereka dalam kegelapan, tidak dapat melihat.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders