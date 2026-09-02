Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
یَكَادُ
الْبَرْقُ
یَخْطَفُ
اَبْصَارَهُمْ ؕ
كُلَّمَاۤ
اَضَآءَ
لَهُمْ
مَّشَوْا
فِیْهِ ۙۗ
وَاِذَاۤ
اَظْلَمَ
عَلَیْهِمْ
قَامُوْا ؕ
وَلَوْ
شَآءَ
اللّٰهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمْعِهِمْ
وَاَبْصَارِهِمْ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
عَلٰی
كُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
قَدِیْرٌ
۟۠
Hampir saja kilat itu menyambar penglihatan mereka. Setiap kali (kilat itu) menyinari, mereka berjalan di bawah (sinar) itu, dan apabila gelap menerpa mereka, mereka berhenti. Sekiranya Allah menghendaki, niscaya Dia hilangkan pendengaran dan penglihatan mereka. Sungguh, Allah Mahakuasa atas segala sesuatu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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كَصَيِّبٍ
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Another Parable of the Hypocrites
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