Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
اَوْ
كَصَیِّبٍ
مِّنَ
السَّمَآءِ
فِیْهِ
ظُلُمٰتٌ
وَّرَعْدٌ
وَّبَرْقٌ ۚ
یَجْعَلُوْنَ
اَصَابِعَهُمْ
فِیْۤ
اٰذَانِهِمْ
مِّنَ
الصَّوَاعِقِ
حَذَرَ
الْمَوْتِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
مُحِیْطٌ
بِالْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
Atau seperti (orang yang ditimpa) hujan lebat dari langit, yang disertai kegelapan, petir dan kilat. Mereka menyumbat telinga dengan jari-jarinya, (menghindari) suara petir itu karena takut mati. Allah meliputi orang-orang yang kafir.1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Another Parable of the Hypocrites
This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other times. When they suffer from doubt, confusion and disbelief, their hearts are,
كَصَيِّبٍ
(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an…
Another Parable of the Hypocrites
This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time…