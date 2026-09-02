Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩

Halaman 4 · Juz 1

اَوْ
كَصَیِّبٍ
مِّنَ
السَّمَآءِ
فِیْهِ
ظُلُمٰتٌ
وَّرَعْدٌ
وَّبَرْقٌ ۚ
یَجْعَلُوْنَ
اَصَابِعَهُمْ
فِیْۤ
اٰذَانِهِمْ
مِّنَ
الصَّوَاعِقِ
حَذَرَ
الْمَوْتِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
مُحِیْطٌ
بِالْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
Atau seperti (orang yang ditimpa) hujan lebat dari langit, yang disertai kegelapan, petir dan kilat. Mereka menyumbat telinga dengan jari-jarinya, (menghindari) suara petir itu karena takut mati. Allah meliputi orang-orang yang kafir.1
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other times. When they suffer from doubt, confusion and disbelief, their hearts are,

كَصَيِّبٍ

(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders