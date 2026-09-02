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Al-Baqarah 2:18 صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨

Halaman 4 · Juz 1

صُمٌّۢ
بُكْمٌ
عُمْیٌ
فَهُمْ
لَا
یَرْجِعُوْنَ
۟ۙ
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

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