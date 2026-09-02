Al-Baqarah 2:16 اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى فما ربحت تجارتهم وما كانوا مهتدين ١٦
Halaman 3 · Juz 1
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اشْتَرَوُا
الضَّلٰلَةَ
بِالْهُدٰی ۪
فَمَا
رَبِحَتْ
تِّجَارَتُهُمْ
وَمَا
كَانُوْا
مُهْتَدِیْنَ
۟
Mereka itulah yang membeli kesesatan dengan petunjuk. Maka perdagangan mereka itu tidak beruntung dan mereka tidak mendapat petunjuk.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented on;
أُوْلَـئِكَ الَّذِينَ اشْتَرَوُاْ الضَّلَـلَةَ بِالْهُدَى
(These are they who have purchased error with guidance) saying it means, "They pursued misguidance and abandoned guidance. " Mujahid said, "They believed and then di…
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented on;
أُوْلَـئِكَ الَّذِينَ اشْتَرَوُاْ الضَّلَـلَةَ بِالْهُدَى
(These are they…