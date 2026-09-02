Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
Halaman 3 · Juz 1
اَللّٰهُ
یَسْتَهْزِئُ
بِهِمْ
وَیَمُدُّهُمْ
فِیْ
طُغْیَانِهِمْ
یَعْمَهُوْنَ
۟
Allah akan memperolok-olokkan mereka dan membiarkan mereka terombang-ambing dalam kesesatan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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