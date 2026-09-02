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Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥

Halaman 3 · Juz 1

اَللّٰهُ
یَسْتَهْزِئُ
بِهِمْ
وَیَمُدُّهُمْ
فِیْ
طُغْیَانِهِمْ
یَعْمَهُوْنَ
۟
Allah akan memperolok-olokkan mereka dan membiarkan mereka terombang-ambing dalam kesesatan.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyalists and friends. They do this to misdirect, mislead and deceive the believers. The hypocrites also want to have a share of the benefits and gains tha

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyal

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders