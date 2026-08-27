Al-Insan 76:8 ويطعمون الطعام على حبه مسكينا ويتيما واسيرا ٨
Halaman 525 · Juz 29
وَیُطْعِمُوْنَ
الطَّعَامَ
عَلٰی
حُبِّهٖ
مِسْكِیْنًا
وَّیَتِیْمًا
وَّاَسِیْرًا
۟
Dan mereka memberikan makanan yang disukainya kepada orang miskin, anak yatim dan orang yang ditawan,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…