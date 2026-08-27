Al-Insan 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧
Halaman 525 · Juz 29
یُوْفُوْنَ
بِالنَّذْرِ
وَیَخَافُوْنَ
یَوْمًا
كَانَ
شَرُّهٗ
مُسْتَطِیْرًا
۟
Mereka memenuhi nazar1 dan takut akan suatu hari yang azabnya merata di mana-mana.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…