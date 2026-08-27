Al-Insan 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦
Halaman 525 · Juz 29
عَیْنًا
یَّشْرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
اللّٰهِ
یُفَجِّرُوْنَهَا
تَفْجِیْرًا
۟
(yaitu) mata air (dalam surga) yang di minum oleh hamba-hamba Allah, dan mereka dapat memancarkannya dengan sebaik-baiknya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…