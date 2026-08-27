Al-Insan 76:5 ان الابرار يشربون من كاس كان مزاجها كافورا ٥
Halaman 525 · Juz 29
اِنَّ
الْاَبْرَارَ
یَشْرَبُوْنَ
مِنْ
كَاْسٍ
كَانَ
مِزَاجُهَا
كَافُوْرًا
۟ۚ
Sungguh, orang-orang yang berbuat kebajikan akan minum dari gelas (berisi minuman) yang campurannya adalah air kafur,1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…