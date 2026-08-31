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87. Al-A'la

The Most High

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
87:1
سبح اسم ربك الاعلى ١
سَبِّحِ ٱسْمَ رَبِّكَ ٱلْأَعْلَى ١

١

Glorify the Name of your Lord, the Most High,
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