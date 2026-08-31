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87. Al-A'la
The Most High
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
87:1
سبح اسم ربك الاعلى ١
سَبِّحِ ٱسْمَ رَبِّكَ ٱلْأَعْلَى ١
سَبِّحِ
ٱسۡمَ
رَبِّكَ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَى
١
Glorify the Name of your Lord, the Most High,
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Lessons
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87:2
الذي خلق فسوى ٢
ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ فَسَوَّىٰ ٢
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
فَسَوَّىٰ
٢
Who created and ˹perfectly˺ fashioned ˹all˺,
Tafsirs
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Reflections
87:3
والذي قدر فهدى ٣
وَٱلَّذِى قَدَّرَ فَهَدَىٰ ٣
وَٱلَّذِي
قَدَّرَ
فَهَدَىٰ
٣
and Who ordained precisely and inspired accordingly,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
87:4
والذي اخرج المرعى ٤
وَٱلَّذِىٓ أَخْرَجَ ٱلْمَرْعَىٰ ٤
وَٱلَّذِيٓ
أَخۡرَجَ
ٱلۡمَرۡعَىٰ
٤
and Who brings forth ˹green˺ pasture,
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87:5
فجعله غثاء احوى ٥
فَجَعَلَهُۥ غُثَآءً أَحْوَىٰ ٥
فَجَعَلَهُۥ
غُثَآءً
أَحۡوَىٰ
٥
then reduces it to withered chaff.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
87:6
سنقريك فلا تنسى ٦
سَنُقْرِئُكَ فَلَا تَنسَىٰٓ ٦
سَنُقۡرِئُكَ
فَلَا
تَنسَىٰٓ
٦
We will have you recite ˹the Quran, O Prophet,˺ so you will not forget ˹any of it˺,
Tafsirs
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87:7
الا ما شاء الله انه يعلم الجهر وما يخفى ٧
إِلَّا مَا شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ يَعْلَمُ ٱلْجَهْرَ وَمَا يَخْفَىٰ ٧
إِلَّا
مَا
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَعۡلَمُ
ٱلۡجَهۡرَ
وَمَا
يَخۡفَىٰ
٧
unless Allah wills otherwise.
1
He surely knows what is open and what is hidden.
Tafsirs
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87:8
ونيسرك لليسرى ٨
وَنُيَسِّرُكَ لِلْيُسْرَىٰ ٨
وَنُيَسِّرُكَ
لِلۡيُسۡرَىٰ
٨
We will facilitate for you the Way of Ease.
1
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87:9
فذكر ان نفعت الذكرى ٩
فَذَكِّرْ إِن نَّفَعَتِ ٱلذِّكْرَىٰ ٩
فَذَكِّرۡ
إِن
نَّفَعَتِ
ٱلذِّكۡرَىٰ
٩
So ˹always˺ remind ˹with the Quran˺—˹even˺ if the reminder is beneficial ˹only to some˺.
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87:10
سيذكر من يخشى ١٠
سَيَذَّكَّرُ مَن يَخْشَىٰ ١٠
سَيَذَّكَّرُ
مَن
يَخۡشَىٰ
١٠
Those in awe ˹of Allah˺ will be mindful ˹of it˺.
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87. Al-A'la
The Most High
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
87:1
سبح اسم ربك الاعلى ١
سَبِّحِ ٱسْمَ رَبِّكَ ٱلْأَعْلَى ١
سَبِّحِ
ٱسۡمَ
رَبِّكَ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَى
١
Glorify the Name of your Lord, the Most High,
Tafsirs
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Reflections