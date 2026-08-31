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67. Al-Mulk
The Sovereignty
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
67:1
تبارك الذي بيده الملك وهو على كل شيء قدير ١
تَبَـٰرَكَ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِ ٱلْمُلْكُ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌ ١
تَبَٰرَكَ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُ
وَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٌ
١
Blessed is the One in Whose Hands rests all authority. And He is Most Capable of everything.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:2
الذي خلق الموت والحياة ليبلوكم ايكم احسن عملا وهو العزيز الغفور ٢
ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلْمَوْتَ وَٱلْحَيَوٰةَ لِيَبْلُوَكُمْ أَيُّكُمْ أَحْسَنُ عَمَلًۭا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٢
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَ
وَٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
لِيَبۡلُوَكُمۡ
أَيُّكُمۡ
أَحۡسَنُ
عَمَلٗاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
٢
˹He is the One˺ Who created death and life in order to test which of you is best in deeds. And He is the Almighty, All-Forgiving.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:3
الذي خلق سبع سماوات طباقا ما ترى في خلق الرحمان من تفاوت فارجع البصر هل ترى من فطور ٣
ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ سَبْعَ سَمَـٰوَٰتٍۢ طِبَاقًۭا ۖ مَّا تَرَىٰ فِى خَلْقِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ مِن تَفَـٰوُتٍۢ ۖ فَٱرْجِعِ ٱلْبَصَرَ هَلْ تَرَىٰ مِن فُطُورٍۢ ٣
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖ
طِبَاقٗاۖ
مَّا
تَرَىٰ
فِي
خَلۡقِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
مِن
تَفَٰوُتٖۖ
فَٱرۡجِعِ
ٱلۡبَصَرَ
هَلۡ
تَرَىٰ
مِن
فُطُورٖ
٣
˹He is the One˺ Who created seven heavens, one above the other. You will never see any imperfection in the creation of the Most Compassionate.
1
So look again: do you see any flaws?
Tafsirs
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67:4
ثم ارجع البصر كرتين ينقلب اليك البصر خاسيا وهو حسير ٤
ثُمَّ ٱرْجِعِ ٱلْبَصَرَ كَرَّتَيْنِ يَنقَلِبْ إِلَيْكَ ٱلْبَصَرُ خَاسِئًۭا وَهُوَ حَسِيرٌۭ ٤
ثُمَّ
ٱرۡجِعِ
ٱلۡبَصَرَ
كَرَّتَيۡنِ
يَنقَلِبۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
ٱلۡبَصَرُ
خَاسِئٗا
وَهُوَ
حَسِيرٞ
٤
Then look again and again—your sight will return frustrated and weary.
Tafsirs
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Reflections
67:5
ولقد زينا السماء الدنيا بمصابيح وجعلناها رجوما للشياطين واعتدنا لهم عذاب السعير ٥
وَلَقَدْ زَيَّنَّا ٱلسَّمَآءَ ٱلدُّنْيَا بِمَصَـٰبِيحَ وَجَعَلْنَـٰهَا رُجُومًۭا لِّلشَّيَـٰطِينِ ۖ وَأَعْتَدْنَا لَهُمْ عَذَابَ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٥
وَلَقَدۡ
زَيَّنَّا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
بِمَصَٰبِيحَ
وَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
رُجُومٗا
لِّلشَّيَٰطِينِۖ
وَأَعۡتَدۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابَ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٥
And indeed, We adorned the lowest heaven with ˹stars like˺ lamps, and made them ˹as missiles˺ for stoning ˹eavesdropping˺ devils, for whom We have also prepared the torment of the Blaze.
1
Tafsirs
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67:6
وللذين كفروا بربهم عذاب جهنم وبيس المصير ٦
وَلِلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِرَبِّهِمْ عَذَابُ جَهَنَّمَ ۖ وَبِئْسَ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ٦
وَلِلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
بِرَبِّهِمۡ
عَذَابُ
جَهَنَّمَۖ
وَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
٦
Those who disbelieve in their Lord will suffer the punishment of Hell. What an evil destination!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:7
اذا القوا فيها سمعوا لها شهيقا وهي تفور ٧
إِذَآ أُلْقُوا۟ فِيهَا سَمِعُوا۟ لَهَا شَهِيقًۭا وَهِىَ تَفُورُ ٧
إِذَآ
أُلۡقُواْ
فِيهَا
سَمِعُواْ
لَهَا
شَهِيقٗا
وَهِيَ
تَفُورُ
٧
When they are tossed into it, they will hear its roaring as it boils over,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:8
تكاد تميز من الغيظ كلما القي فيها فوج سالهم خزنتها الم ياتكم نذير ٨
تَكَادُ تَمَيَّزُ مِنَ ٱلْغَيْظِ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أُلْقِىَ فِيهَا فَوْجٌۭ سَأَلَهُمْ خَزَنَتُهَآ أَلَمْ يَأْتِكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ ٨
تَكَادُ
تَمَيَّزُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡغَيۡظِۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أُلۡقِيَ
فِيهَا
فَوۡجٞ
سَأَلَهُمۡ
خَزَنَتُهَآ
أَلَمۡ
يَأۡتِكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
٨
almost bursting in fury. Every time a group is cast into it, its keepers will ask them, “Did a warner not come to you?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:9
قالوا بلى قد جاءنا نذير فكذبنا وقلنا ما نزل الله من شيء ان انتم الا في ضلال كبير ٩
قَالُوا۟ بَلَىٰ قَدْ جَآءَنَا نَذِيرٌۭ فَكَذَّبْنَا وَقُلْنَا مَا نَزَّلَ ٱللَّهُ مِن شَىْءٍ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ كَبِيرٍۢ ٩
قَالُواْ
بَلَىٰ
قَدۡ
جَآءَنَا
نَذِيرٞ
فَكَذَّبۡنَا
وَقُلۡنَا
مَا
نَزَّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
كَبِيرٖ
٩
They will reply, “Yes, a warner did come to us, but we denied and said, ‘Allah has revealed nothing. You are extremely astray.’”
Tafsirs
Lessons
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67:10
وقالوا لو كنا نسمع او نعقل ما كنا في اصحاب السعير ١٠
وَقَالُوا۟ لَوْ كُنَّا نَسْمَعُ أَوْ نَعْقِلُ مَا كُنَّا فِىٓ أَصْحَـٰبِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ١٠
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡ
كُنَّا
نَسۡمَعُ
أَوۡ
نَعۡقِلُ
مَا
كُنَّا
فِيٓ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
١٠
And they will lament, “If only we had listened and reasoned, we would not be among the residents of the Blaze!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:11
فاعترفوا بذنبهم فسحقا لاصحاب السعير ١١
فَٱعْتَرَفُوا۟ بِذَنۢبِهِمْ فَسُحْقًۭا لِّأَصْحَـٰبِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ١١
فَٱعۡتَرَفُواْ
بِذَنۢبِهِمۡ
فَسُحۡقٗا
لِّأَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
١١
And so they will confess their sins. So away with the residents of the Blaze!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67:12
ان الذين يخشون ربهم بالغيب لهم مغفرة واجر كبير ١٢
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِٱلْغَيْبِ لَهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌۭ وَأَجْرٌۭ كَبِيرٌۭ ١٢
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُم
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
لَهُم
مَّغۡفِرَةٞ
وَأَجۡرٞ
كَبِيرٞ
١٢
Indeed, those in awe of their Lord without seeing Him
1
will have forgiveness and a mighty reward.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
67. Al-Mulk
The Sovereignty
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
67:1
تبارك الذي بيده الملك وهو على كل شيء قدير ١
تَبَـٰرَكَ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِ ٱلْمُلْكُ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌ ١
تَبَٰرَكَ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُ
وَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٌ
١
Blessed is the One in Whose Hands rests all authority. And He is Most Capable of everything.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections