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15. Al-Hijr

The Rocky Tract

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
15:1
الر تلك ايات الكتاب وقران مبين ١
الٓر ۚ تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَقُرْءَانٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١

١

Alif-Lãm-Ra. These are the verses of the Book; the clear Quran.
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