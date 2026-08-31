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Translation
6:36
۞ انما يستجيب الذين يسمعون والموتى يبعثهم الله ثم اليه يرجعون ٣٦
۞ إِنَّمَا يَسْتَجِيبُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَسْمَعُونَ ۘ وَٱلْمَوْتَىٰ يَبْعَثُهُمُ ٱللَّهُ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ يُرْجَعُونَ ٣٦
۞ إِنَّمَا
يَسۡتَجِيبُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡمَعُونَۘ
وَٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
يَبۡعَثُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُونَ
٣٦
Only the attentive will respond ˹to your call˺. As for the dead, Allah will raise them up, then to Him they will ˹all˺ be returned.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:37
وقالوا لولا نزل عليه اية من ربه قل ان الله قادر على ان ينزل اية ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٣٧
وَقَالُوا۟ لَوْلَا نُزِّلَ عَلَيْهِ ءَايَةٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّهِۦ ۚ قُلْ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ قَادِرٌ عَلَىٰٓ أَن يُنَزِّلَ ءَايَةًۭ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٧
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَا
نُزِّلَ
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَايَةٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦۚ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
قَادِرٌ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يُنَزِّلَ
ءَايَةٗ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٧
They ask, “Why has no ˹other˺ sign been sent down to him from his Lord?” Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Allah certainly has the power to send down a sign”—though most of them do not know.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:38
وما من دابة في الارض ولا طاير يطير بجناحيه الا امم امثالكم ما فرطنا في الكتاب من شيء ثم الى ربهم يحشرون ٣٨
وَمَا مِن دَآبَّةٍۢ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَا طَـٰٓئِرٍۢ يَطِيرُ بِجَنَاحَيْهِ إِلَّآ أُمَمٌ أَمْثَالُكُم ۚ مَّا فَرَّطْنَا فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مِن شَىْءٍۢ ۚ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ يُحْشَرُونَ ٣٨
وَمَا
مِن
دَآبَّةٖ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
طَٰٓئِرٖ
يَطِيرُ
بِجَنَاحَيۡهِ
إِلَّآ
أُمَمٌ
أَمۡثَالُكُمۚ
مَّا
فَرَّطۡنَا
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يُحۡشَرُونَ
٣٨
All living beings roaming the earth and winged birds soaring in the sky are communities like yourselves.
1
We have left nothing out of the Record.
2
Then to their Lord they will be gathered all together.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:39
والذين كذبوا باياتنا صم وبكم في الظلمات من يشا الله يضلله ومن يشا يجعله على صراط مستقيم ٣٩
وَٱلَّذِينَ كَذَّبُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا صُمٌّۭ وَبُكْمٌۭ فِى ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ ۗ مَن يَشَإِ ٱللَّهُ يُضْلِلْهُ وَمَن يَشَأْ يَجْعَلْهُ عَلَىٰ صِرَٰطٍۢ مُّسْتَقِيمٍۢ ٣٩
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
صُمّٞ
وَبُكۡمٞ
فِي
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِۗ
مَن
يَشَإِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُضۡلِلۡهُ
وَمَن
يَشَأۡ
يَجۡعَلۡهُ
عَلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
٣٩
Those who deny Our signs are ˹wilfully˺ deaf and dumb—lost in darkness. Allah leaves whoever He wills to stray and guides whoever He wills to the Straight Way.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:40
قل ارايتكم ان اتاكم عذاب الله او اتتكم الساعة اغير الله تدعون ان كنتم صادقين ٤٠
قُلْ أَرَءَيْتَكُمْ إِنْ أَتَىٰكُمْ عَذَابُ ٱللَّهِ أَوْ أَتَتْكُمُ ٱلسَّاعَةُ أَغَيْرَ ٱللَّهِ تَدْعُونَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٤٠
قُلۡ
أَرَءَيۡتَكُمۡ
إِنۡ
أَتَىٰكُمۡ
عَذَابُ
ٱللَّهِ
أَوۡ
أَتَتۡكُمُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
أَغَيۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
تَدۡعُونَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٤٠
Ask ˹them, O Prophet˺, “Imagine if you were overwhelmed by Allah’s torment or the Hour—would you call upon any other than Allah ˹for help˺? ˹Answer me˺ if your claims are true!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:41
بل اياه تدعون فيكشف ما تدعون اليه ان شاء وتنسون ما تشركون ٤١
بَلْ إِيَّاهُ تَدْعُونَ فَيَكْشِفُ مَا تَدْعُونَ إِلَيْهِ إِن شَآءَ وَتَنسَوْنَ مَا تُشْرِكُونَ ٤١
بَلۡ
إِيَّاهُ
تَدۡعُونَ
فَيَكۡشِفُ
مَا
تَدۡعُونَ
إِلَيۡهِ
إِن
شَآءَ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
مَا
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٤١
No! He is the only One you would call. And if He willed, He could remove the affliction that made you invoke Him. Only then will you forget whatever you associate with Him ˹in worship˺.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:42
ولقد ارسلنا الى امم من قبلك فاخذناهم بالباساء والضراء لعلهم يتضرعون ٤٢
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَىٰٓ أُمَمٍۢ مِّن قَبْلِكَ فَأَخَذْنَـٰهُم بِٱلْبَأْسَآءِ وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَضَرَّعُونَ ٤٢
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمَمٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَأَخَذۡنَٰهُم
بِٱلۡبَأۡسَآءِ
وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَضَرَّعُونَ
٤٢
Indeed, We have sent messengers before you ˹O Prophet˺ to other people who We put through suffering and adversity ˹for their denial˺, so perhaps they would be humbled.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:43
فلولا اذ جاءهم باسنا تضرعوا ولاكن قست قلوبهم وزين لهم الشيطان ما كانوا يعملون ٤٣
فَلَوْلَآ إِذْ جَآءَهُم بَأْسُنَا تَضَرَّعُوا۟ وَلَـٰكِن قَسَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ وَزَيَّنَ لَهُمُ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ مَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ٤٣
فَلَوۡلَآ
إِذۡ
جَآءَهُم
بَأۡسُنَا
تَضَرَّعُواْ
وَلَٰكِن
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡ
وَزَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
Why did they not humble themselves when We made them suffer? Instead, their hearts were hardened, and Satan made their misdeeds appealing to them.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:44
فلما نسوا ما ذكروا به فتحنا عليهم ابواب كل شيء حتى اذا فرحوا بما اوتوا اخذناهم بغتة فاذا هم مبلسون ٤٤
فَلَمَّا نَسُوا۟ مَا ذُكِّرُوا۟ بِهِۦ فَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ أَبْوَٰبَ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا فَرِحُوا۟ بِمَآ أُوتُوٓا۟ أَخَذْنَـٰهُم بَغْتَةًۭ فَإِذَا هُم مُّبْلِسُونَ ٤٤
فَلَمَّا
نَسُواْ
مَا
ذُكِّرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَتَحۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَبۡوَٰبَ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
فَرِحُواْ
بِمَآ
أُوتُوٓاْ
أَخَذۡنَٰهُم
بَغۡتَةٗ
فَإِذَا
هُم
مُّبۡلِسُونَ
٤٤
When they became oblivious to warnings, We showered them with everything they desired. But just as they became prideful of what they were given, We seized them by surprise, then they instantly fell into despair!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:36
۞ انما يستجيب الذين يسمعون والموتى يبعثهم الله ثم اليه يرجعون ٣٦
۞ إِنَّمَا يَسْتَجِيبُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَسْمَعُونَ ۘ وَٱلْمَوْتَىٰ يَبْعَثُهُمُ ٱللَّهُ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ يُرْجَعُونَ ٣٦
۞ إِنَّمَا
يَسۡتَجِيبُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡمَعُونَۘ
وَٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
يَبۡعَثُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُونَ
٣٦
Only the attentive will respond ˹to your call˺. As for the dead, Allah will raise them up, then to Him they will ˹all˺ be returned.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections