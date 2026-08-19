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Sad 38:56 جهنم يصلونها فبيس المهاد ٥٦

Page 456 · Juz 23

جَهَنَّمَ
يَصۡلَوۡنَهَا
فَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمِهَادُ
٥٦
L’Enfer où ils brûleront. Et quel affreux lit !
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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