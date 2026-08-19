۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
Et auprès d’eux seront les belles au regard chaste, toutes du même âge.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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