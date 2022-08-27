Introducing User Accounts

Alhamdulelah, finally user accounts are here! We are very excited to announce that we have just added the ability to create accounts on Quran.com ! This allows users to:

Auto-sync their reading sessions.

Login from multiple devices/browsers.

Add/remove bookmarks that will be synced cross-device.

Sync any preferences the user had e.g. selected font, font size, theme etc

And many more!

Now that user accounts are in place, we are very excited about the great potential and numerous features that we can build on top of it that will give users everything they need to read, memorize, and reflect upon the Quran.

Please do let us know your feedback on https://feedback.quran.com/user-accounts