Al-Mursalate 77:47 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٧
Page 581 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٧
Malheur, ce jour-là, à ceux qui criaient au mensonge.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…