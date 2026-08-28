Al-Mursalate 77:43 كلوا واشربوا هنييا بما كنتم تعملون ٤٣
Page 581 · Juz 29
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
هَنِيٓـَٔۢا
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
“Mangez et buvez agréablement, pour ce que vous faisiez.”
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…