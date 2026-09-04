Al-Baqarah 2:82 والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٨٢
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وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨٢
Et ceux qui croient et pratiquent les bonnes œuvres, ceux-là sont les gens du Paradis où ils demeureront éternellement. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on the Day of Resurrection with no good deeds, only evil deeds, then he will be among the people of the Fire.
وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّـلِ…
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on…