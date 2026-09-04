Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
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وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
Et ils ont dit:" Le Feu ne nous touchera que pour quelques jours comptés!" Dis: "Auriez-vous pris un engagement avec Allah? Car, Allah ne manque jamais à Son engagement. Non, mais vous dites sur Allah ce que vous ne savez pas." 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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