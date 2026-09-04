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Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠

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وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
Et ils ont dit:" Le Feu ne nous touchera que pour quelques jours comptés!" Dis: "Auriez-vous pris un engagement avec Allah? Car, Allah ne manque jamais à Son engagement. Non, mais vous dites sur Allah ce que vous ne savez pas." 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days

Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days, and then they will be saved from it. Allah refuted this claim by saying,

قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ عَهْدًا

(Say (O Muhammad to them): "Have you

The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days

Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days

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