Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Et lorsque Nous demandâmes aux Anges de se prosterner devant Adam, ils se prosternèrent à l’exception d’Iblîs qui refusa, s’enfla d’orgueil et fut parmi les infidèles. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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