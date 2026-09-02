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Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣

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قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
Il dit: "Ô Adam! Informe-les de ces noms;." Puis quand celui-ci les eut informés de ces noms, Allah dit: "Ne vous ai-Je pas dit que Je connais les mystères des cieux et de la terre, et que Je sais ce que vous divulguez et ce que vous cachez?” 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

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