Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
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قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
Il dit: "Ô Adam! Informe-les de ces noms;." Puis quand celui-ci les eut informés de ces noms, Allah dit: "Ne vous ai-Je pas dit que Je connais les mystères des cieux et de la terre, et que Je sais ce que vous divulguez et ce que vous cachez?” 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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